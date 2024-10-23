Florida Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov is expected to make a return to the lineup during the team's upcoming three-game road trip.

The Panthers play the New York Rangers on Thursday, the Islanders on Saturday and the Buffalo Sabres on Monday before they leave for Finland to participate in the NHL Global Series against the Dallas Stars on Nov. 1.

Barkov has missed the last six games for the Panthers with a lower-body injury suffered against the Ottawa Senators on Oct. 10.

"He's getting better every day," head coach Paul Maurice said via team reporter Jameson Olive. "We like the gaps and improvement. Over every 48 hours, he comes in considerably better. Most definitely on track."

The 29-year-old had 23 goals and 80 points in 73 regular-season games in 2023-24. In the playoffs, he had eight goals and 22 points as he led the franchise to its first-ever Stanley Cup championship.

He has one assist in two games so far this season.