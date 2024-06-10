Florida Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov left Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final midway through the third period after a high hit from Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl.

Barkov stayed down on the ice after taking the hit from Draisaitl at the 10:32 mark of the period and was eventually helped into the dressing room by the team’s training staff.

Draisaitl was assessed a minor penalty for roughing on the play.

Barkov has appeared in 19 playoff games this postseason for the Panthers and has six goals and 13 assists.

He played 17:47 before exiting the game on Monday.