Florida Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov left Thursday's game against the Vegas Golden Knights with an upper-body injury and will not return, the team announced.

Forward Evan Rodrigues was also ruled out for the evening after suffering a lower-body injury.

The 28-year-old Barkov took an elbow to the face from Golden Knights defenceman Alec Martinez while battling for a puck behind the Vegas net in the first period. He went down the tunnel and did not return for the second period, with the team officially ruling him out shortly after. Barkov had one shot on goal and one hit in 4:54 of ice time before departing.

Martinez was not assessed a penalty on the play.

According to George Richards of Florida Hockey Now, Rodrigues was initially hurt while blocking a shot with his ankle in the first. He left the game and returned, but departed again shortly after and was determined out at the same time as Barkov. He played 3:05 and did not register a shot on goal before leaving.

Barkov has 11 goals and 39 points in 38 games for the Panthers this season, his 11th since being selected No. 2 overall in the 2013 draft. Rodrigues, 30, has seven goals and 24 points in 37 games this season, his first with Florida and ninth at the NHL level.

The Panthers will be back in action on Saturday when they take on the Colorado Avalanche in Denver.