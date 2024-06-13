Florida Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov will play in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Edmonton Oilers, according to head coach Paul Maurice.

The 28-year-old forward exited Monday's 4-1 Game 2 victory over the Oilers after taking a forearm to the face from Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl in the third period.

Draisaitl received a two-minute minor penalty for roughing on the play, but did not receive supplemental discipline from the league.

“I don’t think there was anything dirty about it,” Draisaitl said of the hit post-game. “I don’t know, maybe I got him a little high, but certainly not any intent to injure or anything like that.”

Barkov is playing in his second straight Stanley Cup Final and has six goals and 19 points in 19 playoff games.

The 6-foot-3 centre recorded 17 goals and 56 points in 66 games in the regular season.