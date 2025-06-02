Florida Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov has won the 2024-25 Selke Trophy, recognizing “the forward who best excels in the defensive aspects of the game."

He also took home the King Clancy Trophy on Monday, given to the player "who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community.”

This is the third time in Barkov's career he takes home the Selke. He appeared on 173 of 191 ballots and received 96 first-place votes for 1,363 voting points.

He edged out Panthers teammate Sam Reinhart (837 points) and Tampa Bay Lightning centre Anthony (828 points) for the award. It is the first time in NHL history two teammates have finished 1-2 for the Selke.

A Selke finalist in four of the past five seasons, Barkov captured the award for the third time, following wins in 2020-21 and 2023-24. He joins Patrice Bergeron, Pavel Datsyuk and Rod Brind’Amour as back-to-back winners in the past quarter-century.

Barkov had 20 goals and 71 points in 67 games this season. He also has six goals and 17 points in 17 playoff games as the Panthers are in the Stanley Cup Final for the third straight year. He captained Florida to the first Stanley Cup title in franchise history last year.