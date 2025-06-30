The Florida Panthers and pending unrestricted free agent forward Brad Marchand have agreed to a six-year contract, according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

LeBrun says Marchand hasn't signed the deal yet but he's agreed to the deal.

Marchand, 37, finished last season with the Florida Panthers after he was traded by the Boston Bruins for a draft pick prior to the trade deadline.

He had 23 goals and 51 points in 71 games split between the Bruins and Panthers last season and added 10 goals and 20 points in 23 playoff games to win his second Stanley Cup of his career as a member of the Panthers.

Marchand was a staple in Boston, leading the team to their first Stanley Cup championship in 39 years in 2011. He was a core piece of a team that won three Presidents’ Trophies (2014, 2020, 2023), five division titles (2011, 2012, 2014, 2020, and 2023), and made three Stanley Cup Final appearances (2011, 2013, 2019).

The 5-foot-9 winger is coming off an eight-year, $49 million contract that carried a cap hit of $6.125 million.

Drafted 71st overall by the Bruins in 2006, Marchand has 424 goals and 980 points in 1,100 career games split between the Bruins and Panthers.

Marchand’s best statistical season came during the 2018-19 campaign, recording 36 goals and 100 points in 79 games. He was a two-time first-team all-star (2017, 2021), and a two-time second-team all-star (2019, 2020) during his time with the Bruins.

The Halifax native represented Canada at the 4 Nations Face-Off in February in a first-place finish. He also represented his country at the 2016 World Championship and World Cup of Hockey, taking home gold at both events.