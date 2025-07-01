The Florida Panthers and forward Tomas Nosek have reached a one-year, $775,000 deal, according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

The 32-year-old had one goal and eight assists in 59 games during the regular season.

He had three assists in 16 playoff games as the Panthers went on to win the Stanley Cup.

A veteran of 10 NHL seasons, Nosek has 45 goals and 71 assists for 116 points in 493 career regular season NHL games.

Panthers keep core together

Nosek is the latest Panther to be brought back from their Cup-winning team, headlined by Sam Bennett, Aaron Ekblad and Brad Marchand.

Bennett signed for eight years and $64 million, Ekblad received eight years and $48.8 million and Marchand got six years and $31.5 million.

According to PuckPedia, the Panthers had just $500,000 in cap space remaining with 18 of 23 players on the roster for next season.

Florida also brought in goaltender Daniil Tarasov in a trade with the Columbus Blue Jackets.