Florida Panthers head coach Paul Maurice says captain Aleksander Barkov has neither been cleared nor ruled out for Saturday's Game 3 against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Barkov left Thursday night's 2-0 win over the Bolts early after a hit to the head by forward Brandon Hagel. The NHL Department of Safety announced earlier on Friday that Hagel will have a hearing for the hit.

Midway through the third period, Hagel delivered a high hit to Barkov sending him into the board. Barkov did not have the puck at the time and Hagel appeared to leave his feet on the play. Hagel was given a five-minute major and a game misconduct for the play.

A 29-year-old native of Tampere, Finland, Barkov is in his 12th NHL season, all with the Panthers. He's recorded three assists through the first two games of the series that the Stanley Cup champions now lead 2-0.

Game 3 is set for 1pm ET/10am PT on Saturday at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise.