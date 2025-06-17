Carter Verhaeghe worked on his own during the Florida Panthers gameday skate and seemed to throw off the routine of the Edmonton Oilers ahead of Game 6.

Verhaeghe remaining on the ice blocked some Oilers players who usually elect to get on the ice early from doing so. The Oilers were scheduled to practice at 11:30a.m. ET, while the Panthers were on the ice beyond 11a.m.

TSN's Ryan Rishaug reports the Oilers asked the arena staff not to flood the ice in order for Vasily Podkolzin and a few other players to get out on the ice early.

Verhaeghe, 29, has skated in all five games of the series to this point, registering one goal and six points to help the Panthers take a 3-2 series lead.

He skated 16:40 in Game 5 and tallied three hits - the only game in which he skated fewer minutes was in Game 3, when he was on the ice for 15:56.

Despite the unusual routine for Verhaeghe on Tuesday, team reporter Jameson Olive reports no lineup changes are expected for the Panthers in Game 6.

Florida has a chance to clinch their second consecutive Stanley Cup with a victory on home ice in Game 6 on Tuesday night.