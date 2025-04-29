Florida Panthers defenceman Aaron Ekblad has been suspended two playoff games for elbowing Tampa Bay Lightning forward Brandon Hagel on Monday night.

There was no penalty on the play.

Ekblad, 29, saw his second action of the playoffs on Monday night, having completed a 20-game suspension for a violation of the NHL-NHLPA's performance-enhancing drugs policy on Saturday

The hit in question occurred during the second period of Game 4 where Ekblad appeared to catch Hagel, who was returning from a one-game suspension for a hit on Aleksander Barkov in Game 2, in the head with a forearm. Hagel would not return for the rest of the game.

Lightning head coach Jon Cooper announced Tuesday that Hagel will miss Wednesday's Game 5 with the Lightning's season on the line.