Florida Panthers head coach Paul Maurice told reporters Wednesday that defenceman Dmitry Kulikov is out week-to-week with an upper-body injury.

Maurice added the team expects Kulikov to play again before the end of the regular season.

The 34-year-old suffered the injury Sunday against the New York Islanders after colliding with forward Anthony Duclair. Kulikov left the game after playing six minutes and did not return, leaving the Panthers even more short-handed on the backend without Aaron Ekblad due to his suspension.

Kulikov has four goals and nine assists for 13 points in 68 games so far this season while averaging 19:16 of ice time.

He is one of several Panthers recovering from injury as the season winds down, joining Brad Marchand and Matthew Tkachuk. Maurice told reporters Wednesday the timeline on Marchand and Tkachuk remain the same.

Panthers general manager Bill Zito told reporters after acquiring Marchand from the Boston Bruins that he was expected to need a few more weeks as he battles an upper-body injury. Marchand has not played since March 1.

Tkachuk has been out since the 4 Nations Face-Off final on Feb. 20 because of a groin injury. He is on the long-term injured reserve list and projected to miss the remainder of the regular season. Zito said via team reporter Jameson Olive on March 3 that the team hopes to have him back for the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Marchand has 21 goals and 47 points in 61 games this season, while Tkachuk will likely finish his 2024-25 campaign with 22 goals and 57 points in 52 games.

Florida enters play Wednesday atop the Atlantic Division with 85 points, two points ahead of the pursuing Tampa Bay Lightning and Toronto Maple Leafs having played one more game.