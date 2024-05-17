The Florida Panthers advanced to the Eastern Conference Final with a 2-1 victory over the Boston Bruins on Friday, capturing their best-of-seven series 4-2.

Gustav Forsling scored the winner for the Panthers with 1:33 remaining in the third period, Anton Lundell had the other marker for Florida.

Pavel Zacha opened the scoring for the Bruins in the first period, his first goal of the playoffs.

The Panthers will advance to face the New York Rangers for a spot in the Stanley Cup Final.

The Rangers bounced the Carolina Hurricanes in six games in their Eastern Conference semifinal series.

This is the second consecutive postseason that the Panthers sent the Bruins packing.

Florida eliminated Boston from the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs in seven games.

