Florida Panthers forward Evan Rodrigues is expected to play in Game 7 after missing two games with an undisclosed injury, according to TSN's Mark Masters.

Rodrigues, 31, participated in the Panthers' morning skate on Sunday and did not stay on the ice with the other extra skaters, leading to the belief that he'll be in the lineup in Game 7.

The 5-foot-11 centre exited Sunday's Game 4 in the third period after taking a high hit from Maple Leafs defenceman Oliver Ekman-Larsson in front of the Panthers' bench.

Florida went on to win that game 2-0 to even up the series and eventually took a 3-2 series lead before the Maple Leafs forced a Game 7 on Friday night with a 2-0 win of their own.

Rodrigues has three assists in nine postseason games after recording 15 goals and 32 points in 82 regular season matches. He had seven goals and 15 points in 24 playoff games last season en route to winning the Stanley Cup.

The winner of Game 7 will go on to face the Carolina Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference Finals, which is scheduled to begin on Tuesday.