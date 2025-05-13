Florida Panthers forward Evan Rodrigues was on the ice Tuesday morning at the team's optional skate after leaving Sunday's Game 4 early.

Team reporter Jameson Olive points out that the session is mostly fourth-liners and scratches, with forward Brad Marchand on the ice as well.

Rodrigues exited Sunday's game in the third period after a high hit from defenceman Oliver Ekman-Larsson in front of the Florida bench. The Leafs' blueliner was originally given a five-minute major before the infraction was downgraded to a two-minute interference call.

TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston reported Rodrigues would require "further observation" on Monday and head coach Paul Maurice told reporters his status for Game 5 on Wednesday was up in the air.

"He's not ruled out, but not cleared to play. He's still being looked at," Maurice said via Olive.

Rodrigues had two shots on goal and two hits as the Panthers went on to win 2-0 to even the series at two games apiece. He had 15 goals and 17 assists for 32 points while averaging 15:13 of ice time in 82 games played.

The Leafs and Panthers will play Game 5 of their second-round series Wednesday evening at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.