Florida Panthers forward Evan Rodrigues will require further observation after being injured in Sunday's Game 4 against the Toronto Maple Leafs, head coach Paul Maurice told reporters.

Rodrigues took a high hit from Toronto's Oliver Ekman-Larsson in the third period and did not return after leaving the game.

As Rodrigues went to play a puck near the blue line in from of the Florida bench, Ekman-Larsson hit the Panthers' forward shoulder-to-shoulder and knocked Rodrigues to the ice. The 31-year-old was slow to get up and made his way to the dressing room with assistance.

Ekman-Larsson was originally assessed a five-minute major, but it was downgraded to a two-minute interference penalty after a review.

Rodrigues had two shots on goal and two hits as the Panthers went on to win 2-0 to even their second-round series at two games apiece. Ekman-Larsson had two hits and three blocked shots in 17:54 of ice time.

Game 5 in the series will take place Wednesday at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.