The Florida Panthers have extended defenceman Gustav Forsling on an eight-year, $46 million deal, according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

The deal carries a cap hit of $5.75 million.

Forward Jonah Gadjovich has also been given a two-year extension, general manager Bill Zito said Thursday, adding the deal is one-way.

Forsling, 27, is a league-best plus-43 and has nine goals and 22 assists in 62 games this season. He's been with the Panthers for four seasons since being claimed off waivers in January of 2021. The Linkoping, Sweden was set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer.

The 25-year-old Gadjovich is in his first season with Florida and has two goals and two assists in 32 games so far in 2023-24. He has also spent time with the Vancouver Canucks and San Jose Sharks over the course of his four-year NHL career.

Tarasenko to debut on top line

Newly-acquired forward Vladimir Tarasenko is expected to debut on the top line in his first game with the Panthers Thursday night.

Team reporter Jameson Olive reported that the 32-year-old skated alongside Aleksander Barkov and Sam Reinhart Thursday morning ahead of the team's matchup with the Philadelphia Flyers that evening.

Florida acquired him from the Ottawa Senators Wednesday in exchange for a conditional fourth-round pick in 2024 and a third-rounder in 2025.

He had 17 goals and 41 points in 57 games so far this season prior to the deal.