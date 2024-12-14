Florida Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov will not play Saturday night against the Calgary Flames because of an illness.

The team made the official announcement just prior to puck drop after Barkov did not take warmups.

The 29-year-old Barkov played 19:36 in Thursday's 4-0 loss to the Vancouver Canucks, recording four shots on goal and one hit in 24 shifts.

Barkov has nine goals and 20 assists for 29 points in 22 games so far this season, his 12th with the Panthers. He had 23 goals and 80 points in 73 games in 2023-24.

After their matchup with the Flames Saturday in Calgary, the Panthers will be back in action on Monday against the Oilers in Edmonton.