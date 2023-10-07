Florida Panthers forward Sam Bennett is "doubtful" for the team's season opener and is listed as day-to-day with a lower-body injury, head coach Paul Maurice said Saturday.

The Panthers are preparing to face the Minnesota Wild on Thursday.

Bennett, 27, suffered the injury in a pre-season against the Tampa Bay Lightning earlier this week.

The Holland Landing, Ont., native has split 10 seasons between the Calgary Flames and Panthers.

Bennett had 16 goals and 24 assists in 63 regular-season games for Florida in 2022-23 and added five goals and 10 assists in 20 playoff games.

Bennett, who was drafted fourth overall by Calgary in 2014, has 117 goals and 127 helpers in 546 career games.