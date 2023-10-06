Florida Panthers forward Grigori Denisenko and Carolina Hurricanes defenceman Caleb Jones are among the 42 players that were waived Friday afternoon.

Placed on NHL waivers today: Caleb Jones (CAR), Marcus Bjork (CBJ), Jake Christiansen (CBJ), Josh Dunne (CBJ), Brendan Gaunce (CBJ), Carson Meyer (CBJ), Billy Sweezey (CBJ), Alex Petrovic (DAL), Austin Czarnik (DET), Tim Gettinger (DET), Taro Hirose (DET), John Lethemon (DET) ... — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) October 6, 2023

Jared McIsaac (DET), Wyatt Newpower (DET), Brogan Rafferty (DET), Nolan Stevens (DET), Grigori Denisenko (FLA), Matt Kiersted (FLA), Will Lockwood (FLA), Alexander True (FLA), Kenneth Appleby (NYI), Dennis Cholowski (NYI), Arnaud Durandeau (NYI), Grant Hutton (NYI) ... — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) October 6, 2023

Otto Koivula (NYI), Karson Kuhlman (NYI), Paul LaDue (NYI), Brian Pinho (NYI), Robin Salo (NYI), Jakub Skarek (NYI), Jonny Brodzinski (NYR), Ben Harpur (NYR), Wade Allison (PHI), Ryan Carpenter (SJ), Oskar Lindblom (SJ), Jacon Peterson (SJ), Nicolas Aube-Kubel (WSH) ... — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) October 6, 2023

Alex Limoges (WSH), Michael Sgarbossa (WSH), Joe Snively (WSH), Dylan McIlrath (WSH) and Hunter Shepard (WSH). — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) October 6, 2023

All players placed on waivers Thursday cleared.

Denisenko, 23, was Florida's first-round pick (15th overall) in 2018. He had 12 goals and 36 points in 56 AHL games last season.

Jones signed a one-year, $775,000 contract with the Hurricanes on Aug. 10. The 26-year-old played last season with the Chicago Blackhawks, recording four goals and 12 assists for a career-high 16 points in 73 games.