The Florida Panthers struck three times in the middle frame to build a 4-1 lead over the Edmonton Oilers as the Stanley Cup Final shifted to Edmonton for Game 3 on Thursday.

Aleksander Barkov has paced the Panthers with a goal and an assist so far.

Vladimir Tarasenko and Sam Bennett also scored for Florida in the second period.

Oilers forward Warren Foegele slipped a wrist shot past Panthers netminder Sergei Bobrovsky early in the period to knot the score 1-1, but Florida replied with three goals in a span of six minutes.

Pathers winger Sam Reinhart opened the scoring just over one minute into the first period.

The Panthers return to the Stanley Cup Final after falling 4-1 to the Vegas Golden Knights in the championship series last season.

Game 4 is scheduled for Saturday in Edmonton.