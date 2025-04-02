As the playoffs draw closer, it's unclear if Matthew Tkachuk will be ready for Game 1 of the Florida Panthers first-round series.

Tkachuk has been out since suffering a groin injury during the 4 Nations Face-Off in February and was placed on long-term injured reserve ahead of the trade deadline.

"The Panthers hope to have him back for Game 1 of the playoffs, but he hasn't really pushed it so far," TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun explained on Insider Trading. "He skated on his own Monday, hasn't joined the team yet in practice, and the nature of his groin injury is that they don't know for sure when he starts pushing it, how he's going to react to that and that's why they're not sure if for sure he'll be back for Game 1.

"Although knowing Tkachuk, he'll probably try to talk his way into Game 1 of the playoffs."

Panthers head coach Paul Maurice said Monday that Tkachuk's return could be dictated by when the team's first game of the playoffs is scheduled. Florida will play their final game of the regular season on April 15 against the Tampa Bay Lightning, and the league suggested Tuesday that the playoffs will start on April 20.

The 27-year-old Tkachuk has 22 goals and 57 points in 52 games this season, his third with the Panthers.

The Panthers also remain without defenceman Aaron Ekblad, who is eligible to return in Game 3 of the team's first-round series after being suspended earlier this month.