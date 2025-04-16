Florida Panthers forward Jesse Puljujarvi will have a hearing with the NHL's Department of Player Safety later on Wednesday after an illegal hit to the head of Tampa Bay Lightning forward Mitchell Chaffee.

The hit came during the Panthers' 5-1 loss to the Lightning on Tuesday night.

With just under 12 minutes left in the third period, Chaffee received a pass in the offensive zone before being hit by Puljujarvi whose principal point of contact was the Lightning player's head. A melee ensued with Panthers forward Nico Sturm fighting Zemgus Girgensons of the Lightning.

Puljujarvi was assessed a match penalty on the play and was ejected.

Born in Alvkarleby, Sweden and raised in Finland, Puljujarvi was skating in his fifth game for the Panthers this season, after signing a two-way contract with the team last month and being recalled from the Charlotte Checkers. He had one goal in his time with the team.

The Panthers are set to play the Lightning in the first round of the Atlantic Division playoffs, but Puljujarvi's participation is in question. He was sent down to the Checkers earlier on Wednesday.

Originally taken with the fourth overall pick of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft, Puljujarvi has appeared in 387 NHL contests over eight seasons with the Panthers, Pittsburgh Penguins, Carolina Hurricanes and Edmonton Oilers.

For his career, Puljujarvi has 58 goals and 70 assists.