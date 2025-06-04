Sam Bennett and Viktor Arvidsson traded goals in the second period as the Florida Panthers lead the Edmonton Oilers 3-2 after 40 minutes of Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final.

This series is a rematch of last year’s final, which the Panthers won in seven games.

After an action packed first period, the teams didn’t waste any time continuing the offence in the second.

Bennett took a pass from Nate Schmidt, broke in on Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner and snapped one home to give the Panthers a 3-1 lead at the 2:00 mark of the second frame with his second of the game.

The two-goal lead lasted for just over a minute as Arvidsson fired one through Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky at the 3:17 mark to pull the Oilers within one at 3-2.

Leon Draisaitl opened the scoring for the Edmonton Oilers in the first period just 66 seconds into the contest.

Bennett and Brad Marchand replied for the Panthers to stake them to a 2-1 lead after the first period.

Marchand’s goal was scored on a power play the was the result of a failed goaltender interference challenge by the Oilers on Bennett’s first goal of the game.

Skinner turned away 21 shots for the Oilers through two periods.

Bobrovsky made 19 saves for the Panthers through 40 minutes.

The Oilers will have 47 seconds of power play time to open the third period.

The Panthers won the first three games of last year’s championship series before the Oilers stormed back with three consecutive wins to force the series into a deciding Game 7.

Florida captured their first Stanley Cup title on home ice with a 2-1 victory in the do-or-die deciding game.

Oilers forward Connor McDavid was awarded the Conn Smythe Trophy as the most valuable player of the playoffs.