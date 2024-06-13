Sam Reinhart scored with just over one minute remaining in the opening frame to give the Florida Panthers an early 1-0 lead as the Stanley Cup Final shifted to Edmonton for Game 3 on Thursday.

Gustav Forsling and Aleksander Barkov picked up assists on the play, while Oilers defenceman Brett Kulak and Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk were serving minor penalties for roughing.

Barkov had been a question mark ahead of Thursday’s matchup after taking a forearm to the jaw from Oilers centre Leon Draisaitl midway through the third period of Monday's 4-1 victory that put Florida up 2-0 in the title series

The Panthers return to the Stanley Cup Final after falling 4-1 to the Vegas Golden Knights in the championship series last season.

Game 4 is scheduled for Saturday in Edmonton.