Panthers lead Leafs after first period in Game 4
The Florida Panthers lead the Toronto Maple Leafs 1-0 after the first 20 minutes in Game 4 of their second-round series on Sunday.
Carter Verhaeghe opened the scoring on a power play with just over four minutes remaining in the first period to give Florida the lead.
Game 5 is scheduled for Wednesday in Toronto.
The Leafs lead the series 2-1, winning both games at home before Florida responded with an overtime win in Game 3.