The Florida Panthers lead the Toronto Maple Leafs 1-0 after the first 20 minutes in Game 4 of their second-round series on Sunday.

Carter Verhaeghe opened the scoring on a power play with just over four minutes remaining in the first period to give Florida the lead.

Game 5 is scheduled for Wednesday in Toronto.

The Leafs lead the series 2-1, winning both games at home before Florida responded with an overtime win in Game 3.