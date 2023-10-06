The Florida Panthers have loaned goaltender Spencer Knight to the AHL's Charlotte Checkers Friday.

We have reduced our training camp roster to 30 players. — Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) October 6, 2023

Knight, 22, checked into the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program in February and was away from the team for the remainder of the 2022-23 season, last suiting up on Feb. 18. He joined the team's development camp in July and has participated in training camp. Anthony Stolarz is expected to be the backup to Sergei Bobrovsky to start the upcoming season.

Knight appeared in 21 games last season, going 9-8-3 with a .901 save percentage and 3.18 goals-against average.

Drafted 13th overall by Florida at the 2019 NHL Draft, he backstopped the United States to gold at the 2021 World Juniors.

He is entering the first season of a three-year, $13.5 million contract with an average annual value of $4.5 million.

Panthers to waive four players

The Panthers also announced that forwards Grigori Denisenko, William Lockwood and Alexander True, as well as defenceman Matt Kiersted have been placed on waivers to be assigned to the AHL.

Denisenko, 23, was Florida's first-round pick (15th overall) in 2018. He had 12 goals and 36 points in 56 AHL games last season.