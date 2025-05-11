The Florida Panthers maintained a 1-0 lead over the Toronto Maple Leafs after two periods in Game 4 of their second-round series on Sunday.

Carter Verhaeghe opened the scoring on a power play with just over four minutes remaining in the first period to give Florida the lead.

The Panthers have outshot the Leafs 29-12 so far.

Joseph Woll got the start in net for Toronto, while the Panthers turned to Sergei Bobrovsky.

Game 5 is scheduled for Wednesday in Toronto.

The Leafs lead the series 2-1, winning both games at home before Florida responded with an overtime win in Game 3.