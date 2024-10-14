Florida Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk won't be available for Monday's action against the Boston Bruins and is expected to miss a week with an illness.

Tkachuk missed the Panthers' 5-2 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday and had 17:27 of ice time during the Panthers' 3-1 loss to the Ottawa Senators on Thursday.

The 6-foot-2 winger finished second on the team in scoring last season with 26 goals and 88 points. This season he has two assists in two games.

Tkachuk was tied for the Panthers' lead in scoring during last year's Stanley Cup run with captain Aleksander Barkov, recording six goals and 22 points.

The Scottsdale, Ariz., native is in his third season with Panthers after being acquired in a trade from the Calgary Flames prior to the 2022-23 season and has 66 goals and 199 points in 161 appearances as a Panther.