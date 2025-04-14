Florida Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk is expected to return to the lineup as the team gets ready to defend their Stanley Cup title.

Tkachuk, 27, has not appeared for the Panthers since before the 4 Nations Face-Off in February while he's been dealing with a lower-body injury.

The 6-foot-2 winger sustained the injury during the tournament while representing the United States. He appeared in the final against Canada on Feb. 20, but only had 6:47 of ice time.

Head coach Paul Maurice told the Joe Rose Show of WQAM that he is very close to returning, even if he isn't ready for Game 1 of the Panthers' first-round matchup.

"This week is really important for him," Maurice said. "He's not that far off, If he's not [ready for Game 1], he's very, very close. We're not missing this by two weeks.

The Panthers sit third in the Atlantic Division with a 47-29-4 record and are two points behind the Tampa Bay Lightning for the second spot an home-ice advantage in the first round.

They host the New York Rangers on Monday before a crucial bout with the Lightning on the road in the final game of the regular season on Tuesday.

Florida has a 13-9-1 record in Tkachuk's absence.

Maurice said the plan is for Tkachuk to join the team for practice this week as he ramps up to join the team for the playoffs.

"It might be a day or two to get a full push," said Maurice. "So what will happen is he'll amp up to full skates and hard skates towards the middle to end of this week. As he goes through those, how quick he recovers the next day will be the key thing.

"If he comes in and there's no soreness the next day, then he's right and he'll be ready to go. If he's got a little residual soreness, we may need to hold another day or two, but he's not that far off."

Tkachuk has 22 goals and 57 points in 52 games this season.