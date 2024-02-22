Florida Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk left Thursday's game against the Carolina Hurricanes and will not return, the team announced.

The Panthers also said defenceman Gustav Forsling sustained an injury, forcing him to depart early.

Tkachuk's injury occurred after he took a hit from Carolina's Andrei Svechnikov in the first period. Tkachuk was battling with Hurricanes defenceman Jaccob Slavin for a puck in the corner when Svechnikov came from Tkachuk's right side and drilled him into Slavin. The Panthers' forward skated away from the play gingerly and appeared to be in discomfort on the Florida bench.

Neither Tkachuk nor Fosling came out for the second period and each player was ruled out for the night shortly after. It was not immediately clear how Forsling suffered his injury.

The 26-year-old Tkachuk came into Thursday's game with 20 goals and 45 assists for 65 points in 56 games this season.

Forsling, 27, had eight goals and 19 assists for 27 points in 55 games entering play against Carolina.

The Panthers will be back in action next against the Washington Capitals on Saturday.