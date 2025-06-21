Florida Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk told reporters Saturday he is 50-50 on having surgery this off-season and is hoping to find out one way or the other soon.

He will have tests done in the coming weeks before a decision is made, but said it wouldn't put a damper on his off-season.

"It's going to be the best summer yet," Tkachuk said via team reporter Jameson Olive.

Panthers head coach Paul Maurice revealed earlier this week that Tkachuk dealt with a sports hernia and torn adductor muscle on the same side, referring to his star winger as "a mess."

"That’s the medical term: He was a mess," Maurice said Wednesday, one day after the Panthers wrapped up their second straight Stanley Cup victory over the Edmonton Oilers, taking the title in six games.

The 27-year-old from Scottsdale, Ariz. had 22 goals and 35 assists for 57 points in 52 games during the regular season. He also tallied eight goals and 15 assists for 23 points in 23 games during Florida's championship run.

This was his third season in Florida after coming over in a deal with the Calgary Flames prior to the 2022-23 season.