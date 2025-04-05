Florida Panthers head coach Paul Maurice said on Saturday morning that forward Matthew Tkachuk is "still a ways away" from returning but the timeline remains that he will return for the playoffs.

Tkachuk has been out since mid-February after sustaining a lower-body injury while playing for the United States at the 4 Nations Face-Off. He skated earlier in the week by himself and accompanied the team on their four-game road trip.

The Panthers' final regular season game is on April 15 against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Florida currently sits third in the Atlantic Division.

The 27-year-old winger has 22 goals and 57 points in 52 games this season, his third with the Panthers.

Maurice also gave injury updates on defenceman Dmitry Kulikov, captain Aleksander Barkov and forward Nico Sturm.

He said they hope Kulikov, who has been week-to-week with an upper-body injury since March 19, is "right and ready" by the end of next week and he is expected to be 100 per cent for the postseason.

Kulikov has four goals and nine assists for 13 points in 68 games this season while averaging 19:16 minutes of ice time.

Maurice has Barkov on a similar timeline as Kulikov but said he is likely to return to the lineup before Kulikov. Barkov was injured in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Montreal Canadiens and did not suit up against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday. He has been ruled out for Saturday against Ottawa.

The 29-year-old centre has 19 goals and 67 points in 64 games this season.

Sturm is also targeting the middle of next week for a return. He was also injured in Tuesday's loss to Montreal after he collided with teammate A.J. Greer. He left the ice after the collision and did not return to the game.