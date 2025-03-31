Florida Panthers defenceman Niko Mikkola has been fined $5,000, the maximum allowable amount under the CBA, for unsportsmanlike conduct during Sunday's game against the Montreal Canadiens.

The incident occurred in the dying seconds of Montreal's 4-2 win when Mikkola fired a slap shot down the ice as time expired and nearly hit Canadiens defenceman David Savard in the head. Tempers flared and the teams needed to be separated by officials.

The 28-year-old has five goals and 21 points in 68 games this season.

The teams will face off in a rematch on Tuesday in Montreal.