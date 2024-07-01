The Florida Panthers have re-signed defenceman Dmitry Kulikov to a four-year, $4.6 million deal, according to TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie.

The deal deal carries an average annual value of $1.15 million.

Kulikov, 33, recorded a goal and 20 points in 76 games with the Florida Panthers last season.

He added two assists in 24 playoff games as the Panthers won their first Stanley Cup in franchise history.

The 6-foot-1 left-shot defenceman is coming off a one-year, $1 million deal he signed with the Panthers in July of 2023.

Drafted 14th overall by the Panthers in 2009, Kulikov has 46 goals and 234 points in 948 career games split between the Panthers, Buffalo Sabres, Winnipeg Jets, New Jersey Devils, Edmonton Oilers, Minnesota Wild, Anaheim Ducks, and Pittsburgh Penguins.

The Lipetsk, Russia, native represented his country three times at the World Championship, taking home silver medals in 2010 and 2015. He also represented Russia at the World Cup of Hockey in 2016 in a fourth-place finish.