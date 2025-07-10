The Florida Panthers re-signed forward Mackie Samoskevich to a one-year deal, the team announced on Thursday.

Samoskevich, 22, recorded 15 goals and 31 points in 72 games during his first full season in the NHL last year. He added an assist in four playoff games as the Panthers won their second of back-to-back Stanley Cup titles.

The 5-foot-11 winger was a restricted free agent after coming off his three-year, entry level contract.

Samoskevich was drafted 24th overall by the Panthers in 2021 and joined the team after playing two seasons with the University of Michigan.

He had 30 goals and 72 points in 79 career games with the University of Michigan.

The Newtown, Conn., native represented the United States at the 2022 World Juniors in a fifth-place finish.