Florida Panthers forward Ryan Lomberg has been fined $2,083.33, the maximum allowable under the CBA, for elbowing Ottawa Senators defenceman Jakob Chychrun.

The incident happened early in the third period of last night's contest and Lomberg was not penalized. The Panthers skated away with the 3-2 victory in overtime as Anton Lundell scored the game-winner.

Lomberg, 29, has four goals and two assists in 56 games this season, his fourth with Florida. He is in the second season of a two-year, $1.6 million contract.

With the win on Tuesday, the Panthers moved into first place in the Eastern Conference.