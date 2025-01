Florida Panthers forward Sam Bennett has been fined $5,000, the maximum allowable amount under the CBA, for roughing Pittsburgh Penguins forward Drew O'Connor in the team's 3-2 win on Saturday.

Bennett was called for the penalty with 2:01 remaining in regulation. Pittsburgh would score on the ensuing power play to send the game to overtime.

Bennett, 28, has 13 goals and 27 points in 38 games this season.