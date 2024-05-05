Florida Panthers forward Sam Bennett will not be available to the team when they open their second-round series against the Boston Bruins on Monday, according to head coach Paul Maurice.

Bennett, 27, hasn't played since the Panthers's Game 2 overtime win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on April 23 due to an upper-body injury.

The six-foot-one centre skated on his own prior to the Panthers' Sunday practice and Maurice labelled him day-to-day.

Bennett tallied 20 goals and 41 points in 69 regular-season games in 2023-24 and had two goals and three points against the Lightning in the first round.