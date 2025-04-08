The Florida Panthers will likely play out the remainder of the regular season without centre Sam Bennett.

Bennett, who is dealing with an upper-body injury, is expected to be ready for Game 1 of the playoffs, head coach Paul Maurice said Tuesday.

The 28-year-old centre did skate Tuesday after missing Sunday's loss to the Detroit Red Wings. He has 25 goals and 50 points in 74 games this season ahead of potentially reaching unrestricted free agency on July 1.

Bennett could join winger Matthew Tkachuk (groin injury) and defenceman Aaron Ekblad (suspension) in returning to the team's lineup early in the playoffs.

The Panthers will get some reinforcements back for Tuesday's game against the Toronto Maple Leafs, though. Captain Aleksander Barkov, forward Sam Reinhart and Gustav Forsling will all be be back in the lineup after missing time of late.

Nico Sturm and Dmitry Kulikov also took part in the team's morning skate, but remain sidelined.

Sergei Bobrovsky will get the start in net against the Maple Leafs.

The Stanley Cup champion Panthers currently sit third in the Atlantic, six points behind the first-place Leafs and two points ahead of the Ottawa Senators for the top wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference. Florida has lost four straight games.