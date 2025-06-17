Florida Panthers forward Sam Bennett has been named the 2025 Conn Smythe Trophy winner as the most valuable player in this year’s Stanley Cup playoffs.

Bennett, 28, led all skaters with 15 goals this postseason while adding seven assists for 22 points to help the Panthers hoist the Stanley Cup for the second consecutive season.

The Holland Landing, Ont. native finishes the 2025 playoffs with the fourth-most points in the National Hockey League, behind the Edmonton Oilers’ trio of Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, and Evan Bouchard.

Florida defeated Edmonton 5-1 in Game 6 on Tuesday night, becoming the first team to repeat as Cup champions since their in-state rival Tampa Bay Lightning accomplished the feat in the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

Bennett recorded at least one point in all but six games during Florida’s playoff run and scored five goals in the Stanley Cup Final against the Oilers.