Florida Panthers forward Sam Reinhart will not play in Saturday's Game 3 against the Carolina Hurricanes and is day-to-day moving forward, head coach Paul Maurice announced.

Jesper Boqvist will enter the lineup in his place.

Reinhart appeared to sustain a lower-body injury after took a hit from Hurricanes forward Sebastian Aho with just over five minutes remaining in the first period of Game 2 on Thursday. As the Panthers forward was skating into the offensive zone, Aho caught Reinhart in the leg just as he passed the puck. Reinhart skated back to the bench and was visibly in pain before departing for the dressing room.

The 29-year-old has four goals and 11 points in 14 postseason games this season. In the regular season, he had 39 goals and 81 points in 79 games.

Boqvist, 26, has one goal and one assist in nine playoff games this season after recording 12 goals and 23 points in 78 regular-season contests.

The Panthers lead the Eastern Conference Final 2-0 after winning the first two games on the road by a combined score of 10-2.