The Florida Panthers are expected to get some reinforcements back for Wednesday's Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Final against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Head coach Paul Maurice confirmed after the morning skate that star forward Sam Reinhart alongside depth winger A.J. Greer and defenceman Niko Mikkola are all likely to be in Florida's lineup after missing Game 4 with various injuries.

Reinhart also missed Game 3.

The 29-year-old Reinhart has four goals and 11 points over 14 postseason games this spring after recording 39 goals and 81 points across 79 regular season games.

Greer, 28, has two goals and one assist over 11 playoff games while Mikkola, 29, has three goals and two assists in 15 games.

A win in Raleigh on Wednesday will send the defending champion Panthers to their third straight Stanley Cup Final.