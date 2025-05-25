Florida Panthers forward Sam Reinhart remains day-to-day as he recovers from a lower-body injury, head coach Paul Maurice said on Sunday.

He has not been ruled out for Game 4.

Reinhart sustained a lower-body injury after took a hit from Hurricanes forward Sebastian Aho with just over five minutes remaining in the first period of Game 2 on Thursday. As the Panthers forward was skating into the offensive zone, Aho caught Reinhart in the leg just as he passed the puck. Reinhart skated back to the bench and was visibly in pain before departing for the dressing room.

The 29-year-old has four goals and 11 points in 14 postseason games this season. In the regular season, he had 39 goals and 81 points in 79 games.

Maurice also said forward A.J. Greer and defenceman Niko Mikkola should be good to play in Game 4 after sustaining minor injuries on Saturday.

The Panthers won Game 3 6-2 on Saturday to take a 3-0 series lead and are one win away from reaching the Stanley Cup Final for a third-straight year.

Game 4 is scheduled for Monday in Florida.