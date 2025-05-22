Florida Panthers forward Sam Reinhart exited Thursday's Game 2 against the Carolina Hurricanes due to a lower-body injury.

After the game, head coach Paul Maurice said Reinhart would be examined on Friday and that there was no update on his condition.

Reinhart took a hit from Hurricanes forward Sebastian Aho with just over five minutes remaining in the first period. As the Panthers forward was skating into the offensive zone, Aho caught Reinhart in the leg just as he passed the puck. Reinhart skated back to the bench and was visibly in pain before departing for the dressing room.

He had 5:37 minutes of ice time and one hit before leaving the game.

The 29-year-old has four goals and 11 points in 13 postseason games for Florida this year. In the regular season, he had 39 goals and 81 points in 79 games.

On July 1, 2024, Reinhart inked an eight-year, $69 million contract extension with an average annual value of $8.625 million.

Drafted second overall by the Buffalo Sabres in 2014, Reinhart was dealt to the Panthers ahead of the 2021-22 season. Last year, he had a career season, scoring 57 goals with 94 points as he helped Florida capture the franchise's first-ever Stanley Cup championship.

In 775 career NHL games, the North Vancouver, B.C. native has 294 goals and 619 points split between the Sabres and Panthers. In 68 playoff games, he has 25 goals and 44 points.