Corey Perry got the Edmonton Oilers on the board, but thanks to markers from Sam Reinhart and Sam Bennett, the Florida Panthers hold a 4-1 lead after the second period of Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final.

The best-of-seven series is tied 1-1.

Perry wasted little time getting a goal back for the Oilers in the second period, as he beat Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky on the power play at the 1:40 mark to make the score 2-1.

Reinhart restored the two-goal lead for the Panthers 1:20 later as he collected a pass from Carter Verhaeghe and snapped the puck past Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner to give the home team a 3-1 advantage.

Bennett increased the Panthers lead to 4-1 when he buried the puck on the breakaway at the 7:26 mark of the frame, after Eetu Luostarinen sprung him with a lead pass.

Brad Marchand and Verhaeghe both scored in the opening period to give the Panthers a 2-0 advantage after 20 minutes.

After a penalty-filled first period that saw eight minors shared between the two teams, Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse took the only infraction of the second period, a cross-checking call at 19:15.

Oilers forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins remained in the lineup for Game 3 after he was listed as a game-time decision ahead of the game after missing practice with an undisclosed injury on Sunday.

Both teams are searching for an advantage as the Stanley Cup Final switched to Sunrise, Fla. after splitting the first two games in Edmonton.

The Oilers captured the opener on the strength of a Leon Draisaitl OT winner and Marchand scored in double overtime for the Panthers to give them Game 2.