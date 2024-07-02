The Florida Panthers have signed goaltender Chris Driedger to a one-year contract.

Driedger, 30, appeared in two games with the Seattle Kraken in 2023-24, posting a .917 save percentage. He also played in 39 AHL regular season games with the Coachella Valley Firebirds, posting a .917 save percentage, 2.26 goals against average and four shutouts. In the Calder Cup Playoffs, Driedger logged a 12-6 record to lead the Firebirds to a Western Conference championship and an appearance in the Calder Cup Final.

“Chris is a talented, experienced and hard-working goaltender,” said Panthers general manager Bill Zito. “We are excited for his return to the Florida Panthers organization.”

A third-round pick (76th overall) by the Ottawa Senators at the 2012 NHL Draft, Driedger has split his career between the Senators, Florida Panthers and Kraken with a career 31-24-5 record with a .917 save percentage and 2.45 GAA.