The Florida Panthers signed defenceman Adam Boqvist to a one-year, two-way contract on Tuesday, just over a week after he was bought out by the Columbus Blue Jackets.

The Blue Jackets parted ways with the 23-year-old blueliner as he was set to enter the final season of his three-year, $7.8 million deal. The buyout has left Columbus with a $66,666 cap charge and a more significant $533,334 cap charge in 2025-26.

Florida also signed Adam's older brother, Jesper Boqvist, to a one-year deal on July 1.

The 6-foot defenceman recorded a goal and 10 points in 35 games last season.

Boqvist was selected eighth overall in the 2018 draft by the Chicago Blackhawks. He made his NHL debut with Chicago in 2019-20, posting four goals and 13 points in 41 games.

He was acquired by the Blue Jackets in 2021 as part of their return for Seth Jones. In 209 career games between Columbus and Chicago, Boqvist has 23 goals and 85 points.