The Florida Panthers have signed unrestricted free agent defenceman Jeff Petry to a one-year contract, according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

The deal is for the league minimum plus bonuses.

Petry, 37, appeared in 44 games with the Red Wings last season, recording a goal and eight points while averaging 18:54 of ice time.

The 6-foot-3 right-shot defenceman missed 31 games after undergoing surgery for an undisclosed injury on Feb. 2.

He wrapped up a four-year, $25 million contract with an annual cap hit of $6.25 million.

Drafted 45th overall by the Edmonton Oilers in 2006, Petry has 96 goals and 385 points in 981 career games split between the Oilers, Canadiens, Pittsburgh Penguins, and Red Wings.

The Ann Arbor, Mich., native represented the United States four times at the World Championship, taking home a bronze medal in 2013.

Panthers sign Tarasov

The Panthers have signed Daniil Tarasov to a one-year contract.

Tarasov was acquired by Florida from the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday in exchange for a 2025 fifth-round pick.

The 26-year-old appeared in 20 games with the Blue Jackets last season, going 7-10-2 with a 3.54 goals-against average and .881 save percentage.

He was coming off a three-year, $3.15 million contract, which carried a cap hit of $1.05 million annually and was a restricted free agent.

Drafted 86th overall by the Blue Jackets in 2017, Tarasov has a career 19-34-6 record with a 3.44 GAA and .898 save percentage.