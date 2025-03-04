The Florida Panthers announced the signing of forward Jesper Boqvist to a two-year extension.

TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reports the deal is worth $1.5 million per season.

Boqvist, 26, has 12 goals and 10 assists in 59 games for the Stanley Cup champions this season.

"Jesper has proven to be a highly competitive and dynamic forward who can be used in all situations,” general manager Bill Zito said in a statement. “He fits seamlessly with our group, and we are excited to have him continue his career with the Florida Panthers."

A native of Falun, Sweden, Boqvist was originally taken with the 37th overall selection of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft by the New Jersey Devils.

In 295 career games over six seasons with the Devils, Boston Bruins and Panthers, Boqvist has notched 46 goals and 41 assists.

Internationally, Boqvist represented Sweden at a variety of youth levels including as part of the silver medal-winning team at the 2018 World Junior Hockey Championship in Buffalo.

Boqvist is currently playing on a one-year, $775,000 deal and was set to become a free agent at season's end.