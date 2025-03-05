The Florida Panthers have placed forward Jesse Puljujarvi on waivers for re-entry after inking the winger to a two-way contract, according to TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston.

The deal is for the remainder of the season on a prorated $775,000.

Puljujarvi skated in seven games with the Panthers' AHL affiliate, the Charlotte Checkers, recording three assists.

Starting the 2024-25 season with the Pittsburgh Penguins, Puljujarvi had nine points in 26 games with the Penguins and was waived by the team on Dec. 30, and was assigned to the AHL's Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. He was placed on unconditional waivers for the purpose of mutually terminating the contract on Feb. 8.

The fourth overall pick by the Edmonton Oilers in 2016, Puljujarvi spent six years with the organization before he was dealt to the Carolina Hurricanes during the 2022-23 season.

The Alvkarleby, Sweden has appeared in 382 career NHL games, scoring 57 goals and 127 points split between the Oilers, Hurricanes and Penguins.